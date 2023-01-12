  TOP STORIES WEEK   02
 

Dr. Henry Shapiro
Dr. Henry Shapiro to Talk on Rise of Western Armenian Diaspora in Early Modern Ottoman Empire

Shapiro holds a PhD in history from Princeton University and is currently a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Polonsky Academy for Advanced Study in the Humanities and Social Sciences. His research focuses on the place of non-Muslims in the early modern Islamic World. He works mainly on the Ottoman Empire, with a secondary interest in Safavid Iran. Previously he had earned degrees from Brown University (BA in Classics), Harvard University (Master of Divinity), and Sabancı University in Istanbul, Turkey (MA in history). In 2017, Shapiro was awarded the Porter Ogden Jacobus Fellowship, the Princeton Graduate School’s top honor.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

The presentation will also be live-streamed on YouTube at: https://bit.ly/armenianstudiesyoutube.

