WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of the United States and Canada held its 36th convention on Saturday, November 5 via Zoom due to consideration of the ongoing Covid19 pandemic. The 25 voting delegates included representatives from seven Tekeyan chapters and TCA Central Board members, while a number of additional TCA members and staff participated in the discussions.
The session commenced with words of welcome and a general summary of the situation in which TCA finds itself by CB President Edmond Y. Azadian, who served also as the president of the convention. He noted the unusual circumstances created by Covid, not least of which was holding the convention in the virtual realm, after the pandemic prevented the holding of in-person assemblies
After roll call confirmed a quorum, the president announced the composition of the Nominating Committee, the Dicran Simsarian Award Committee and the Courtesies Committee. He then asked Executive Director Aram Arkun to present the CB report on activities for the 2021 year.
TCA Central Board 2021 Activities
The CB was able to resume some travel and in-person meetings with chapters and individuals in North America and Armenia. The Sponsor a Teacher program continued to fundraise and support teachers and staff in Armenia and Artsakh for the 20th year, while the CB and the Dr. Nubar Berberian Trust Fund Committee for the fourth year awarded scholarships to two university students studying political science or international relations.
In 2021, the CB raised close to $34,000 in support of the Hrant Dink School of Istanbul, and also sent $20,000 to Beirut’s Tekeyan School and other Armenian schools through West Coast TCA member donations. The CB provided assistance to the TCA of Vanadzor, Armenia, for its expansion, and initiated a program of aid to the staff and teachers of the Vahan Tekeyan School of Berdzor in Artsakh, who had become refugees after the loss of this region. This endeavor was implemented by TCA CB member Arto Manoukian of Montreal and monitored by TCA’s Armenia representative Gayane Muratyan, with the assistance of Anahit Kosakyan, the last principal of the Berdzor school. TCA in collaboration with the Syunik NGO of Vayots Dzor province made investments into beekeeping and animal husbandry in order to create means of livelihood for the refugees.