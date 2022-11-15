Armenian PM Reacts to Reported Shooting at Farmers in Karabakh

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday, November 14, further questioned Azerbaijan’s narrative concerning Nagorno-Karabakh as he reacted to a reported shooting by Azerbaijani soldiers at Karabakh farmers working in the field over the weekend.

Armenian authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh said on Saturday, November 12, that one civilian was injured while carrying out agricultural work near the village of Khramort in the east of the region.

They said the 45-year-old farmer was harmed by fragments of the windshields of a tractor fired at from nearby Azerbaijani military positions and that another Armenian farmer was also present there during the attack.

Officials in Stepanakert said the Russian peacekeepers were informed about the incident. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the incident, but Baku has not commented on it yet.

The Russian Defense Ministry also confirmed a similar incident in Nagorno-Karabakh a week before when Stepanakert said Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire at a civilian’s tractor in the same area. Baku then denied any shooting at civilians.

The latest incident prompted the Armenian leader to post a comment on Twitter countering statements by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev that the Karabakh conflict “has been resolved” and “is now history.”