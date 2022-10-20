AHCP Announces New Residency for Armenian Artists

NEW YORK — Atamian Hovsepian Curatorial Practice (AHCP) announces a unique residency program for Armenian artists. For the first iteration of the program, AHCP has chosen the Ashot Johannissyan Research Institute in Humanities as a partner in this new venture.

The residency lasts eight weeks in total. The first two weeks in New York City are designed to give Armenian artists an opportunity to experience the New York art scene, and to network with other artists and professionals in the field. Upon returning to Armenia, the artist will continue the residency for six more weeks with the Johannissyan Institute. During this time the artist may create new work, conduct research, or focus on other related projects.

The selected artist will receive airfare, housing in NYC, and a weekly stipend. Residency organizers will facilitate visits to museums, galleries, artist studios, art fairs, lectures, and other art-related events.

Tamar Hovsepian noted: “We believe it is important for artists to travel, make new connections, explore and exchange ideas, so they may continue developing their artistic practice in critical dialogue with these experiences. We hope to welcome the first resident in NYC in the Spring of 2023.” Atamian added that: “Together with a growing number of opportunities such as Creative Armenia’s Villa Empain Residency in Brussels, we can help to form a dynamic future for Armenian artists.”

Application deadline for the inaugural 2023 Residency: November 25, 2022.

For more information or to apply please visit www.atamianhovsepian.art/residency.