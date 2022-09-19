  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, front row third from left, with a Massachusetts Armenian women’s host committee in mid-September
Maura Healey Condemns Azerbaijani Attacks on Armenia

Aram Arkun
BEDFORD, Mass. — In a follow-up to a meet and greet event with the Massachusetts Armenian community last week, taking place just as the Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia were commencing, Massachusetts Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey issued a statement on Monday, September 19. She declared: “I’m standing with the Armenian community and strongly condemn these attacks. I’m praying for the safety of all those involved and calling for a peace agreement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”

Stay tuned for a forthcoming interview with Healey that will appear both online and in the October 8 print issue of the Mirror-Spectator.

