Ex-Top Judge: Karabakh Residents Can Turn to ECHR

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Residents of Berdzor, Aghavno and Sus in Nagorno-Karabakh, who are forced to leave their homes by the end of August 25, can turn to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and claim compensation from their government, former judge of the Constitutional Court Alvina Gyulumyan said on Friday, August 12.

According to her, it is necessary to wait until August 25 and see how the situation develops, after which it will be possible to consider the issue in the context of expatriation.

Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh have ordered the residents of the villages of Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus — all three situated within the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh to Armenia — to leave their homes by the end of August. The ceasefire statement of 2020 calls for the construction of a new highway within three years. Azerbaijan, however, has demanded the closure of the existing corridor and suggested that the Armenian side use a bypass road which has yet to be constructed.

Two Armenian soldiers were killed and 19 others wounded on Wednesday when Azerbaijan attacked Karabakh on August 3.