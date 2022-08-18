False Bomb Threats Continue to Come in as Suspect Arrested

YEREVAN (Armenpress/Azatutyun) — Police on Tuesday, August 16, identified and arrested the person who made the fake bomb threats targeting various buildings in Yerevan and in Gyumri in the recent days.

Police said a 63-year-old citizen of Gyumri told the local police department that he made the hoax bomb threats while intoxicated.

An investigation is underway.

On August 14, at around 5 p.m., the National Center for Crisis Management received information about explosive devices installed in all metro stations, important military and civilian facilities, in all shopping malls, in the zoo, at Baghramyan 19, in St. Grigor Lusavorich Church.

On August 16, Yerevan’s metro service was again suspended as security workers searched for possible explosive devices there after another bomb threat that later proved false.

The Yerevan municipality said engineering teams with bomb-sniffer dogs had been deployed to conduct searches at several metro stations.