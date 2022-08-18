Armenia’s Destiny Is Up for Grabs Without Its Input

The main topic of international politics is the development of the new world order, which is more intensely felt and fought in the Caucasus.
Recently, two major summits were held, the first in Tehran, with the participation of Presidents Ebrahim Raisi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, and the second in the resort city of Sochi, in Russia, with only Russia and Turkey. Syria, Armenia and Ukraine were not among the participants, yet their destinies were on the table. The major powers did not deem their participation necessary. Most of the negotiations and decisions regarded the war in Ukraine and its fallout in the region, where Armenia is located.
During the Tehran summit, Armenia received Iran’s strong support on the issue of the Zangezur Corridor, which threatens the former’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Indeed, the Supreme Spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Khamenei warned Putin and Erdogan against any change of borders between Armenia and Iran, as these “borders have a history of millennia.”
In a recent phone call between President Nikol Pashinyan and Raisi, the latter referred to the warning of Mr. Khamenei about Iran’s red lines.
During an interview with Armenpress, a scholar of Iranian studies, Emma Begijanyan, stated, “This is how I understand the words of the Iranian president, that a change in borders, meaning the so-called ‘corridor,’ is a red line for them and that they will counter it at any cost. In the general picture, this means that Iran will not even rule out a military intervention.”