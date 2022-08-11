Azerbaijan Plans to Turn Berdzor Church into Mosque

STEPANAKERT (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Azerbaijan is planning to turn the Armenian church of the Holy Resurrection in Berdzor into a mosque, the Council for the Preservation of the Cultural Heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh said on August 9.

According to the Azerbaijani project, the belfry of the dome and the spire will be dismantled, and two minarets will be built onto the structure instead.

“Azerbaijan is going to great lengths to destroy, desecrate and ruin Armenian monuments, and in order not to avoid new such scenes after August 25, evacuation of historical and cultural heritage from Berdzor, Aghavno and Nerkin Sus is underway,” said Lernik Hovhannisyan, Karabakh’s Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.