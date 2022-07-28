Milwaukee Armenian Festival a Beacon of Culture and Hospitality

By David Luhrssen

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Twenty-five years ago, the older members of St. John the Baptist Armenian Church in suburban Milwaukee worried that the parish’s annual summer festival would soon die for lack of young volunteers to do the work. That generation has passed, but younger generations have filled the role of their elders, making the 2022 Milwaukee Armenian Fest the most successful in its long history.

This year, on Sunday, July 17, more than 1,200 people stood in line at the festival for Armenian food and cultural displays, gathered for church tours and to watch performances of music and dance. The festival was held largely under tents on the grounds of St. John, where the audience was entertained by traditional kef time music from Mid-East Beat, an Armenian band based in Racine, Wis. STEPAN, (Fronjian) a one-man band performed contemporary Armenian songs and the Armenian Dance Company of Chicago gave several performances during the afternoon of their dynamic and artful interpretation of folk dances and rhythms.

There were many things to see and do on the church grounds. Arpik Weitzer, whose stained-glass iconography adorns the windows of the church sanctuary and whose mural of the Church of Khor Virab [deep pit] with Mount Ararat in the background covers one wall on the church hall, conducted a painting workshop.

Dr. Charles Hajinian displayed his collection of ancient and medieval Armenian manuscripts, artifacts and coins.

Wine from Armenia and porcelain from the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem were among the items sold at the culture booth.