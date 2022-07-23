Turkey: Why Are Non-Muslim Cemeteries Attacked?

By Uzay Bulut
The Istanbul community woke up on July 15 to learn of painful news published on social media: A Jewish cemetery had been subjected to the most cruel and callous attack. Gravestones had been desecrated, and some of the badly damaged graves had even been opened.
The Chief Rabbinate Foundation of Turkey announced on Twitter that the Jewish cemetery in Istanbul’s Haskoy neighborhood was targeted at midnight and 36 gravestones destroyed.
A later investigation revealed that the scope of the attack was even more devastating than earlier thought. The marble stones of 81 graves were broken, according to the newspaper Duvar. Some graves were found to have been excavated.
“After the attack, many people went to the cemetery to check whether the tombstones of their relatives were broken.
“Those who destroyed the graves are allegedly children under the age of 18. The police took five children into custody for the damage they did to the gravestones.