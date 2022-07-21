Longtime St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary Principal Boyamian to Retire

WATERTOWN — St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES), New England’s only Armenian Elementary school, announced this month that Principal Houry Boyamian M.Ed., is planning to retire from her position. Boyamian has served in the role for 34 years ago.

“We are profoundly grateful to Houry for her years of dedication to the importance and the mission of Armenian education,” said Archpriest Antranig Baljian, pastor, St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Greater Boston, sponsor of SSAES. “I know I speak on behalf of the entire community when I say we cannot thank her enough. She built a solid foundation for our school and community that ensures that future generations can benefit from a superior bilingual Armenian and American education.”

Michael Guzelian, chair of the board of directors of SSAES, echoed Baljian: “Houry’s service to the community is immeasurable. Her commitment to the school over the years has been second to none.”

A search committee, chaired by Guzelian, has been formed to help SSAES find its next leader, with recruitment beginning immediately. Boyamian will stay in her current role until a successor is found and she will provide support during a transition period.

In a letter, Boyamian said, “I cherish my years at St. Stephen’s; they have been the most fulfilling and rewarding years of my life, challenges and all. Serving St. Stephen’s was not just a job, it was a mission. As a fierce advocate of the importance of Armenian education, coupled with my years of service to the School, the decision to retire was not easy. But I feel this is the right time for a new leader to the take the School to the next level.