  TOP STORIES WEEK   29
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
29

Week

Latest articles of the week
Houry Boyamian
Community

Longtime St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary Principal Boyamian to Retire

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
63
0

WATERTOWN — St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES), New England’s only Armenian Elementary school, announced this month that Principal Houry Boyamian M.Ed., is planning to retire from her position. Boyamian has served in the role for 34 years ago.

“We are profoundly grateful to Houry for her years of dedication to the importance and the mission of Armenian education,” said Archpriest Antranig Baljian, pastor, St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Greater Boston, sponsor of SSAES. “I know I speak on behalf of the entire community when I say we cannot thank her enough. She built a solid foundation for our school and community that ensures that future generations can benefit from a superior bilingual Armenian and American education.”

Michael Guzelian, chair of the board of directors of SSAES, echoed Baljian: “Houry’s service to the community is immeasurable. Her commitment to the school over the years has been second to none.”

“I feel blessed having been part of a wonderful school community,” said Boyamian. “I cherish my years at St. Stephen’s; they have been the most fulfilling and rewarding years of my life.”

A search committee, chaired by Guzelian, has been formed to help SSAES find its next leader, with recruitment beginning immediately. Boyamian will stay in her current role until a successor is found and she will provide support during a transition period.

In a letter, Boyamian said, “I cherish my years at St. Stephen’s; they have been the most fulfilling and rewarding years of my life, challenges and all. Serving St. Stephen’s was not just a job, it was a mission. As a fierce advocate of the importance of Armenian education, coupled with my years of service to the School, the decision to retire was not easy. But I feel this is the right time for a new leader to the take the School to the next level.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“One of the most satisfying benefits of being at the School has been watching our students: the development of their sense of identity, their growth, advancement and success at SSAES and beyond. Their involvement, active participation, and leadership roles in the Armenian community, here in the US, as well as in Armenia, has been a great source of pride for me.”

Boyamian’s accomplishments as principal include getting the school accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England in 2003, introducing the STEM Initiative in 2011, an initiative to support a deep and sustainable culture of inquiry-based teaching and learning that excites and inspires students, fundraising for the continued expansion of the school and sending off 18 graduating class trips to Armenia.

“It is with much love and fond memories that I leave my job. I wish the next Head of School much success. SSAES is a magical place; I will treasure it forever. My wish is to see our community and the community at large cherish, protect and contribute to the advancement of this beacon of light and hope for many years to come,” she added.

Established in 1984, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture and serves students from pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Carel Bertram Documents Pilgrimages to Historic Armenia in New Book
Next $1.2 million from Kachigian Family Trust Establishes UCLA Lectureship in Armenian Studies By Jonathan Riggs
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.