‘The Hidden Map’ Premiering on PBS in Hundreds of U.S. Cities Beginning June 5

LOS ANGELES — Ani Hovannisian’s “The Hidden Map” is being about 1,000 times primarily between June 5-13, 2022, across the nation in cities from Boston, Massachusetts to Juneau, Alaska on PBS stations nationwide.

“The Hidden Map” takes viewers deep into the ancestral Armenian homeland, where a chance meeting between an Armenian-American granddaughter of genocide survivors and a Scottish explorer leads to a joint odyssey beneath the surface of modern-day Turkey, uncovering buried secrets, brave resilience and the hidden map.

“It’s time,” said Hovannisian. “To know that the silenced voices and stories of our people, of truth, are going to resonate into the homes and consciousness of perhaps millions of Americans is hugely filling.” She noted that she couldn’t have chosen a better home for her life’s most important work — four journeys and seven years in the making — and she is thankful that PBS feels the same.

PBS’s historic decision to distribute this independent film to 330 stations comes on the heels of an outpouring of viewer support when it debuted locally in Southern California. With the film’s national release, viewers who pledge even a nominal amount to PBS will help ensure additional airings and receive unique gifts, including hand-crocheted dolls made by women in Goris, Armenia — among them displaced citizens of Artsakh working toward economic stability. This is a rare opportunity for individuals and communities to be directly involved with bringing this human story of heartbreak, discovery and hope to life for millions of Americans, while touching the lives of Armenians today.

To find program dates and times, which also include in-studio conversations with the filmmaker, viewers can check their local schedules at pbs.org/tv_schedules/ or thehiddenmap.com. Most PBS stations have multiple channels.