Erdogan Blanks Greek Prime Minister over US Remarks

By Matt Murphy

ANKARA (BBC News) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he no longer recognizes the leader of neighboring Greece and will refuse to meet him at a planned summit.

Erdogan on May 24 accused Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of seeking to block the sale of American-made F-16 fighter jets to Turkey while visiting the US.

“There’s no longer anyone called Mitsotakis in my book,” Erdogan told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

Greece said it would not get into a “confrontation of statements.”

The row comes amid Turkey’s threats to block a proposed expansion of NATO.