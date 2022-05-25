Mooradian to Challenge for New York State Assembly Seat in 145th District

NIAGRA FALLS, N.Y. (wnypapers.com) — For the first time since 2016, residents of the 145th District (Western New York) will have a choice when they go to vote in November for New York State Assembly, as Doug Mooradian announced he will run on the Democratic ballot.

“Starting with my great grandparents, each generation of our family has served this community in some form or fashion and I have always strived to do the same,” he explained. “This district is among one of the most unique in all of New York State, which can create both challenges and opportunities, so I look forward to meeting with residents and hearing more about their needs and concerns.”

A press announcement stated, “Over the past 20 years, Mooradian has come to be known as a trusted business adviser in the complex world of health care and also a determined community volunteer, leading fundraising efforts at both Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club. As a result, he was presented the Emerging Leader Alumni Award by the Niagara Falls Education Foundation and also named to the prestigious Buffalo Business First ‘40 Under 40’ list.”

Mooradian said his professional experience will serve him well as an Assembly member.

“In elections, just like in business, competition is a good thing, and I firmly believe that it is time for our district to have a new voice going forward in Albany,” he said. “People deserve a representative who can work with majority leadership and who gives us a fighting chance at securing the funds we so desperately need, but so often miss out on.”

Mooradian is a well-known local business professional who was born and raised in Niagara Falls. His father, Carl, held the distinction as the city’s longest-serving corporation counsel, while his mother, Kathy, was a teacher with the Niagara Falls School District. He is a proud family man who now resides in Wheatfield with his wife, Jennifer, and their two young sons.