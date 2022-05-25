  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

Noubar Afeyan
Community

Noubar Afeyan Receives Honorary Degree from McGill University

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MONTREAL (McGill.ca) — Armenian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Noubar Afeyan received an honorary degree at McGill University on May 25 along with two others as part of the installation of a new university chancellor, John McCall MacBain.

Honorary doctorates are McGill University’s highest honors, and are awarded to people who have shown exceptional dedication to improving the lives of others, whether through research, art, public service, or philanthropy.

Afeyan received the degree of Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.). He is a graduate of McGill University as an undergraduate, with a doctoral degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

A biochemical engineer and visionary entrepreneur, Noubar Afeyan uses his strong engineering training and keen entrepreneurship acumen to make a significant impact on global health. He is the co-founder and chairman of Moderna Inc., which gained worldwide recognition during the COVID-19 pandemic for developing a highly effective vaccine that has played a crucial role in helping society get back on its feet.

A video of the full ceremony follows.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
