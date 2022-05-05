Armenian Heritage Park Celebrates Decade with Gala Benefit Honoring Journalist Stephen Kurkjian

BOSTON — The 10th anniversary of the Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway is being celebrated with a series of events.

The Armenian Heritage Park is a place that brings pride to all Armenians and celebrates the strength and resiliency of not only generations of Armenians who have immigrated to the U.S. but of immigrants and refugees from throughout the world who have come here and contributed much to American life and culture.

In the heart of downtown Boston, Armenian Heritage Park is where the Armenian-American community gathers, and where all gather on common ground.

It is among the select few gathering sites on public land in the United States that commemorates the Armenian Genocide, celebrates the immigrant journey and contributions made to American life and culture and welcomes all in celebration of what unites and connects us.

On the occasion of the park’s 10th anniversary, a gala benefit, with the titled “Celebrating Contributions of Our Nation’s Immigrants,” will be held on Wednesday, September 21, at the InterContinental Hotel. Stephen Kurkjian, Pulitzer Prize journalist, author and leader is the distinguished honoree. In addition, organizations serving immigrants and refugees will be recognized. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Park’s Legacy Fund, the endowed fund to support the annual care for and maintain of the Park year-round for many years to come.

“The park has been a brilliant addition to the new Boston with its giant modern sculpture that gets reshaped every spring into a new form, as the Boston Globe stated. It celebrates ‘how public art becomes a part of the city, both permanent and alive’…measuring up to the promise each of us makes in living or working in Boston — you are part of this city’s great history and expected to honor and contribute to it…And this is the kind of pledge that I see that the Armenian Heritage Park made to itself and to those who supported its drive from the outset,” shared Kurkjian during the virtual Gathering for Park Benefactors on December 2, 2021.