Marc Hairapetian: A True Devotee of Film

YEREVAN/HANOVER – Marc Hairapetian was born in 1968 in Frankfurt am Main to Armenian father and German mother. At the age of 16 Hairapetian founded Spirit – Ein Lächeln Im Sturm (Spirit – A Smile in the Storm) https://spirit-fanzine.de, a magazine for film, theatre, music, literature and audio drama. He has often been a jury member for German and international film festivals and has worked for newspapers and magazines in Germany (for example Frankfurter Rundschau, Der Spiegel), Austria (Ray Filmmagazin), Switzerland (Neue Zürcher Zeitung) and the US (Factsheet Five, Traffic News To Go)
The co-writer of the biography Oskar Werner – Das Filmbuch (Vienna 2002), Hairapetian has conducted exclusive interviews with renowned personalities like Elia Kazan, Charles Aznavour, Billy Wilder, Gregory Peck, Sir Peter Ustinov, Christiane Kubrick, Quentin Tarantino, Ennio Morricone, Anne Hathaway, Kim Novak, Sophia Loren, Claudia Cardinale, Richard Gere, Tom Cruise, Felix Werner (son of Oskar Werner), Atom Egoyan, as well as Henry Kissinger. Europe’s highest-circulation daily newspaper, BILD, called Marc Hairapetian “Germany’s best film journalist.”
Since 2011, Hairapetian has served as a board member of Kinomuseum Berlin (Cinema Museum Berlin) and his film screenings of 70mm and 35mm prints of film classics are well known in Germany. In 2021 he opened the “Kinomuseum” Berlin pop-up store at the huge shopping center, Alexa. Since 1996, Hairapetian has also worked as an actor on television (“Tatort: Der zweite Mann,” “36 Stunden Angst,” “Verliebt in Berlin”) and cinema (“Nachtgestalten,” “True Love Ways”).
Marc, a Russian animation film song says: “There are lots of professions, But the best one is film; whoever appeared in that world, he becomes happy for God.” Are you happy?
My absolute favorite actor, Oskar Werner, asks in the role of ship doctor Dr. Schumann in Stanley Kramer’s masterpiece, “Ship of Fools,” from Captain Thiele, played by Charles Korvin: “Who’s happy?” Happiness only exists in moments. But so far I’ve been able to enjoy a lot of them, which I owe to the practice of these two professions — (film) journalist and actor.
You are in the film world writing and acting. While acting, do you “write” also in your mind about directing and acting that is going around you?