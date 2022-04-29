Officer in Pashinyan Motorcade Charged Over Fatal Crash Involving Pregnant Woman

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — An Armenian law-enforcement agency formally indicted on Friday, April 29, a police officer whose car hit and killed a young woman while escorting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s motorcade in Yerevan on Tuesday, April 26.

The 28-year-old pregnant woman, Sona Mnatsakanyan, was struck by a police SUV while crossing a street in the city center. The vehicle did not stop after the collision that sparked more opposition calls for Pashinyan’s resignation. Its driver, Major Aram Navasardyan, was arrested a few hours later.

Navasardyan was charged with violating traffic rules. It was not immediately clear whether the Investigative Committee would seek a court permission to hold him in detention pending investigation. The law-enforcement body did not identify any other suspects in the high-profile case.

Navasardyan’s lawyer, Ruben Baloyan, said his client is not accused of fleeing the scene and not helping the victim who later died from her severe injuries.

“He came back to the scene of the accident and took part in its examination,” Baloyan told RFE / RL’s Armenian Service.

According to the Investigative Committee, the traffic policeman showed up only two hours after the crash.