The Use of Robots in Medical Surgery

By Kevork Keushkerian

PASADENA, Calif. — St. Gregory Church Deacon Andy Ylitalo was invited as a guest speaker at St. Gregory’s Mens Forum to give a talk titletd “The Future of Operating Rooms and Surgeries.” It took place on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:30 pm.

Andy is from Minnesota. He has graduated from Stanford with a degree in Engineering Physics. He will be graduating from Caltech in Pasadena in June of this year with a PhD in Chemical Engineering.

Upon graduating, Andy will join Start-Up Company Ceevra, developing advanced visualization software for surgeons for more successful outcomes in cancer surgery.

After dinner was served, Chairman of the Men’s Forum Berj Gourdikian read Andy’s biography and then invited him to the podium. Andy’s presentation was augmented with a very appropriate slide show.

Andy began his presentation by reciting a verse from the Gospel of Mark. Mark, chapter 8, verse 25, which says: “Once more Jesus put his hands on the man’s eyes. Then his eyes were opened, his sight was restored, and he saw everything clearly.”