Opposition Leader Vanetsyan Begins Sit-in, Calls on Pashinyan to Resign

By Mark Dovich

YEREVAN (Civilnet) — Artur Vanetsyan, an opposition leader in Armenia’s parliament, announced on Sunday, April 17, that he and several other party leaders would hold an indefinite sit-in in central Yerevan to protest the Armenian government’s apparent openness to ceding control of Karabakh to Azerbaijan in ongoing peace talks.

In a statement, Vanetsyan and his allies demanded that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign and called on all “compatriots” to join the demonstration on Freedom Square in downtown Yerevan.

“The so-called ‘authorities’ have entered the last stage of the destruction of our state and statehood. We have no time to delay,” the statement said. “There is a way to stop this destructive cycle: Armenians must wake up and become one fist again.”

“For the sake of our homeland, our state, and the future of our children, today we must wake up, sober up, fight, and stop this government and its patrons,” the statement continued. “We will not go home until we reach our goal.”

“Dear compatriots, come to Freedom Square. Come with family, friends, relatives, come at any time convenient for you.”