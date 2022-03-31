Helen Ispirian: ‘I Feel Strong Connections with Armenian Culture’

Recently we performed a Komitas song Alagyaz with OrgaVoce and I also taught one piece to my amateur choirs. As I don’t speak and read Armenian, it takes more time and for concerts with Armenian music, and it also needs a context. If I could choose, I’d like to sing more Armenian music. Last year I was invited by the Armenian community to sing Krunk by Komitas at the official memorial celebrations in Berlin.

For Diaspora Armenians it is unusual to live in Russia – how was that experience?

It was a great time. I came as a student to Moscow and started my band. Then I decided to stay longer. In Germany I’m not so much seen as an Armenian, because German is my mother tongue and people don’t know much about Armenia. In Russia, they do and usually Russians would appreciate my double ethnic origins. And it was also nice to meet Germans or Armenians in Russia.

My impression is that wherever you live, in Germany or Russia, you are always in touch with Armenian art professionals.

Yes, that’s true — just right now I was so lucky to get pictures by the Armenian artist Zara Manucharyan, which we used for our poster to announce the next concerts with OrgaVoce.

Last year you presented your first film “Hear Us Sweet Freedom!” at KIN female directors’ international festival in Yerevan winning the first prize. I was impressed by the daring experimental approach to the crazy covid times you have in your kind of anti-utopic musical film.

Thank you very much, it was a big surprise that my film won — that’s such a great honor. In fact, the film is an ensemble work — the right story at the right time with lots of heart from great international artists, like Timothy Sedgwick (director of photography, Germany), Evangelia Papadopoulos (choreographer, Greece), Karolina Juodelyte (organist/actress, Lithuania) and many others. Recently, the film was presented in New York City at the Socially Relevant Film Festival and can be watched online for a limited time, too.

In March you were part of OrgaVoce concerts, dedicated to all Ukrainian, Armenian, Russian and all the other mothers in this world who suffer unbelievably. I am sure it was thanks to you that Armenian mothers also were remembered. As we see, the civilized world almost did not care about the war in Artsakh, unlike that of in Ukraine.

Yes, that’s right. As I’m doing most of the organization and PR for OrgaVoce, I posted the dedication as you mentioned it. We are performing Stabat Mater by Pergolesi. And it seemed to me an appropriate occasion to remember apart from the holy mother all mothers, who are in horrific pain. Of course, Armenians or those, who are connected to this people, are suffering again from the ignorance of the world. The unbelievable attention and solidarity, which the world is giving exclusively to Ukraine, intensify the Armenians feelings that they are left alone and forgotten in their David and Goliath-fight. Where has the world been in 2020 and why doesn’t it pay attention even now to the aggression of Aliyev and Erdogan — why they don’t care about Armenians? I guess, it is not only because Ukraine is bigger, but because it is much closer to Germany than Armenia is, and this war has huge effects on our personal lives. But the main reasons are the mass media and politics. After two years of permanent covid-news, we have round the clock reports now about the war in Ukraine. It’s much more comfortable to paint black and white. As about Armenia, people don’t know much and it unfortunately has no geopolitical significance for Europe…