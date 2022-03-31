Armenia Tree Project’s Spring Planting Preparations

YEREVAN — With the planting season to start in a few weeks, the Armenia Tree Project Community Tree Planting (CTP) team has been evaluating many sites in advance. One of the organization’s most visible programs, CTP distributes fruit and decorative trees each year to urban and rural communities throughout Armenia, and works with the local population to nurture those trees which bring multiple benefits in the future.

Each year, approximately 50 to 100 new sites are added to the community tree-planting program. Some locations approach ATP for trees, but most locations are from our initiative to provide trees to border villages or communities that would benefit from the environmental and economic investment of our trees. Since the beginning of this program, ATP has planted trees at 1,400 sites throughout Armenia and Artsakh. These trees are grown in ATP nurseries in the villages of Karin, Khachpar, Chiva and Margahovit, which provide 53 varieties of indigenous fruit and decorative trees.

The CTP team evaluates six criteria before trees are distributed for planting, to ensure the trees are cared for and positioned for long-term survival. Our criteria include human factor, fencing and security, soil composition, water irrigation, community land and climate zone. The team investigates potential sites in every region of Armenia and Artsakh.

Sites are monitored regularly to ensure the highest rates of survival and to provide technical assistance to families or institutions that receive trees. More than 10,000,000 pounds of fruit have been harvested from ATP’s trees to improve food security at public institutions and in rural villages.

This spring approximately 20,000 to 23,000 trees will be distributed. Among the new sites being added are the Heroes Rehabilitation City, in Proshyan village, Kotayk region and the Great Light CEF Camp Center near Lake Sevan, Gegharkunik region.

The Heroes Rehabilitation City is currently under construction. Their mission is to provide psychological, and social care, as well as offer therapy for soldiers’ families. Their objective is to rehabilitate and treat soldiers with disabilities (including PTSD) help re-integrate them into society and promote their independence.