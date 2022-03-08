Ambassador to Ukraine Presents Details about Situation, Work of Embassy

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan on March 5 in an interview spoke about the ongoing developments in Ukraine, the actions taken and being taken by the Embassy.

He added that the Embassy staff is in constant, daily touch with the Armenian citizens, provides consulting support about the departure ways and possibilities from Ukraine to Armenia, prepares and provides necessary documents for that purpose.

How are the developments going on in Ukraine now?

At the moment the battles continue in different – northern, eastern and southern, parts of Ukraine, including in the outskirts of the capital Kyiv. The second round of the Russian-Ukrainian talks was held in Belarus on March 3, as a result of which some promising agreements were reached, particularly relating to the humanitarian corridors for the exit of the civilian population and the temporary ceasefire in that sites. Armenia has expressed its position over this matter and has great hopes that it would be possible to settle issues around a negotiation table.

We know that before the start of the military operations some embassies in Kyiv evacuated firstly the families of their diplomats, and then the diplomats. What policy has Armenia adopted in this regard?

The diplomatic representation of Armenia in Ukraine has been one of the unique embassies (there are 100 embassies in Kyiv), which has been in Kyiv with its whole staff from the very start of the military operations and fulfilled its functions. The Embassy has also been in constant touch with the Armenian citizens, ethnic Armenians and local authorities.