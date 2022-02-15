Yerevan’s Ayb School Makes It to Final of International Earth Prize Competition

YEREVAN (Ayb School) — The Ayb School team that represents Armenia at The Earth Prize (https://www.theearthprize.org/finalists) international competition has made it to the final along with the best 10 participating teams. The Ayb School team consisting of 12th-grade students Ilya Lalazaryan, Nane Yengibaryan, and Mary Shushanyan is participating in the contest with the Rene’Mask project under the guidance of Ayb School chemistry teacher Lilit Hambardzumyan.

There were 516 schools from 144 countries – a total of 560 teams – which filed applications for participation in the competition. In the final, Armenia will compete with the teams from the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan, Canada, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Japan, and Kenia. The top ten teams are from world-famous colleges like Eton College (UK), Havergal College (Canada) and the International School of Zug and Luzern (Switzerland).

The Earth Prize is a global $200,000 environmental sustainability competition for students between the ages of 13 and 19 which will reward the teams whose projects have the most potential to address environmental issues.

The Rene’Mask project was spearheaded by Ilya Lalazaryan, who conducted thorough research and set numerous laboratory experiments to process facial protection items into fuel. The purpose of this project is to solve two problems – save the environment from pollution and produce an alternative energy source that can be used for some heating appliances and engines.

The final is scheduled for March 25. The students will present their projects to the jury online.