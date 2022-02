flights (see here).

The case of our people is different than that of the Falashas, who were mostly farmers in Ethiopian highlands, while “Lebanon”, the beating heart of the Western Diaspora is of a strategic importance for the Nation.

Have you asked yourself why Jewish organization and probably the state of Israel are funding Yiddish culture in North America? Do you know how many Yiddish movies are available on Netflix?

It is true that speaking Armenian is not a necessary condition to be Armenian, but deprive people from their culture, they lose their identity and you lose them.

And God forbid, if suddenly one of the branches of our bifurcate tree dries out, the second branch and then the tree itself will be threatened.

The Diaspora is not exhausted. It has to gain collective consciousness, get together, set its agenda and take action. Among the agenda articles should be taking ownership of its community in Lebanon.

We need a task force to subtly undertake a strategic study to secure the well-being of our people in Lebanon and in the Middle East generally, to project the future of these communities with the perspectives of safeguarding and consolidating institutions and the Western Armenian heritage.

Our people are known to be creative and industrious. Yet we need to adapt to the global evolution; certain trades are in decline, others are rising. We need leadership to lead, entrepreneurs to create jobs, train people in new jobs, in construction, services. We need mentors to orient our youth towards remote jobs, such as the jobs offered to 100 000 French students by Side or Upwork which has 17 million users.

Power supply, a serious issue in Middle East comes here as an obstacle. Rather than raising funds to buy fuel for our schools, we should equip all our institutions with solar panels, to put in place libraries where our youth could go and work their laptops.

Beyond, we can plan installing wind turbines to supply electricity to the whole towns of Anjar, Kessab and their neighboring non-Armenian towns, making thus a political achievement; we can plan and fund 5 million euros investment in “Waste to Clean Energy Plant” to transform the waste piled up in Bourj Hamoud to methane. We are not talking here about a donation, but an investment which would probably be paid back in 5 to 7 years.

The simplest of the above is installing solar panels on our schools, yet that needs preliminary studies, sourcing and execution. Such an initiative would be so much easier if we got together and made a global project in partnership with a company like UAE-based MASDAR, to equip 100 buildings in Lebanon and beyond, in countries which have power shortage problems.

I recall Mr. Harut Sassounian relating about his initiative of forming a coalition of six major Armenian-American organizations, his conversation with then President of the AGBU, the late Mrs. Louise Simone, who had immediately agreed to join, as had done within the same hour all the other five groups. That was in 1989, in the wake of the earthquake, which then generated collective awareness. Due to that unified action, the constituted group managed to send to Armenia and Artsakh, $947 million of humanitarian aid with the support of Mr. Kirk Kerkorian who had appreciated the unity.

The challenge is not the funding, but the coalition, the unity in spirit.

I call upon the major Armenian organizations in Lebanon, with the support of their parent organizations, to establish a unified fund, each putting in their two cents, and announcing their coalition in a press release. The Diasporas would then hear and save the beating heart of the Diaspora.

January 2022

Le Raincy, France