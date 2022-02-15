February 13 Earthquake in Armenia Strongest after 1988, Followed by 165 Aftershocks

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia/Azatutyun/news.am) — The earthquake registered in Armenia on February 13 was the strongest after the 1988 Spitak earthquake, Head of the Regional Survey for Seismic Protection Sos Margaryan told a press conference.

He said the 5.2 magnitude quake was followed by 165 aftershocks, the strongest of which had a magnitude of 3.

According to Margaryan, aftershocks are typical of such earthquakes. He reminded that in August 2021, an earthquake at the same epicenter was followed by 69 aftershocks within a day, with the number reaching 223 on the 40th day.

According to the Armenian seismic protection agency, the epicenter of the earthquake was at a section of the Armenian-Georgian border about 40 kilometers north of Gyumri. Tremors were felt in Yerevan and six of Armenia ten provinces as well as Tbilisi and southern Georgia.

The quake did not kill or injure anyone. The Armenian Ministry of Emergencies reported minor damage caused to buildings in Yerevan, Gyumri and three other towns.

Many Gyumri residents rushed out of their homes immediately after the quake, which knocked out power in one of the city districts. Power was restored about 90 minutes later.