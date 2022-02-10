Yerevan State U. Delegation Signs Agreements on Cooperation with Calif. Higher Education Bodies

GLENDALE — On January 31, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian met with the Rector of Yerevan State University (YSU) Dr. Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, head of the YSU International Cooperation Office Dr. Alexander Markarov, and Director of YSU Center for American Studies Dr. Vahagn Aglyan at the Consulate General. The YSU delegation arrived in Los Angeles from Arizona, where YSU enjoys partnership relationship with Arizona State University.

Hovhannisyan and members of the delegation discussed with Baibourtian their intent to establish cooperation with public and private universities and colleges in California. One of the prime objectives of the cooperation agenda was the establishment of close ties with the institutes and centers of Armenian Studies at various American educational institutions in the West Coast. Baibourtian expressed his full support to the YSU’s initiative in establishing close ties with the US higher education institutions in California.

Organized by the Consulate General of Armenia, a meeting was held at the California State University, Northridge (CSUN) with its President Dr. Erika D. Beck, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Mary B. Walker, and with the Director of the University’s Armenian Studies Program Dr. Vahram Shemmassian. The participants of the meeting learned about the respective organizations and outlined the areas for prospective cooperation.

Several thousand Armenian students study at CSUN, which serves as an additional boosting factor for establishing and developing close mutual cooperation and partnership. President Erika D. Beck gladly accepted Rector Hovhannisyan’s invitation to visit Armenia in the Fall of the current year to get acquainted with YSU on the spot and to launch one or two cooperation projects in the scope of discussed cooperation.

Accompanied by Baibourtian, the YSU delegation also visited the construction site of the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California in Glendale. Executive Chairman of the Museum Berdj Karapetian and architect of the Museum building Aram Alajajian presented details about the project. During the meeting, which continued at the Consulate General, an agreement was reached that YSU will support with the realization of the content of the Armenian American Museum. In addition, it was agreed upon that the YSU students can have their internship at the Museum after opening of its doors.

On February 1, upon the initiative of Dr. Baibourtian, the YSU delegation visited Glendale Community College (GCC), where a meeting was held with the President of the Board of Trustees Dr. Armine Hacopian, Board member Sevan Benlian, GCC Superintendent/President Dr. David Viar and Vice President of Instructional Services Dr. Michael Ritterbrown.