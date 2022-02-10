Frédéric Tonolli: Making Films from Chukotka to Artsakh

Have you met any Armenian in some of the exotic places you have visited? For instance, in Russian documentary “Welcome to Enourmino” by Alexey Vakhrushev, telling about a Chukcha rural locality, there is a visiting seller, who, according to director, was an Armenian.

Yes, of course, all over the world, as far as Chukotka I met Armenians. Some good and some not so good. For the anecdote, in 1995, I had a visa problem in Chukotka and was going to be expelled. I went to the administration in Anadyr, the capital, and I saw on a door an Armenian name. That was the prosecutor’s office! I knocked and went inside and before he could speak I said to him in Armenian: “I am Armenian, you are too, we are far from our homeland, you must help me.” He helped me, although at first he did not want to!

I see, you met Aramais Dallakian, who later became the first deputy chairman of the Council of Chukotka and even he was the deputy governor of Chukotka. Frédéric, you were one of the first documentary filmmakers who shot a film in 1994 about the war for Artsakh’s independence, “Blood on the Mountains,” based on real events and screened widely. Unfortunately, recently the mountains of Artsakh were covered by blood again. And now foreign documentary filmmakers are denied entry to Artsakh. However, do you think documentary filmmakers still have a job to do on this direction?

Of course I was very proud to make the “Blood of the Mountains” and to have shared these unique moments with these everyday heroes, these discreet heroes, these men and women ready to die for their mountains. But I was especially happy that a public television channel (ARTE) broadcasted it. Making a film is nothing if it is not being broadcasted. And my most difficult struggle was not in Artsakh but in finding a broadcaster. You don’t make a film to please yourself or to show off but to inform and in a way to fight. Of course we have to continue, we have to film in Artsakh and we have to keep on filming!

One of your close friends in Armenia was late Sarkis Hatsbanian, whom many know in Armenia. How you characterize that brave Armenian?

It is not my job to hand out medals of bravery. In fact, some people have done it for themselves! I did not come those years to receive a medal, a gratitude, an award. I simply came because I had to, as a duty. Yes, I met Sarkis, and we were friends. But we were all friends, and we were few! Levon Minassian helped me a lot, he was the one who managed to get me out of a helicopter in Martakert, when everything was closed. I was also lucky enough to meet Monte Melkonian in Paris. Yes, a hero, but the heroes are all those Armenians who fought when all was lost. These are the brave Armenians.

You also directed a documentary about a squadron of French pilots who fought on the Soviet front in 1942, offered by General de Gaulle to Stalin. Many Armenians, while hearing the name of this legendary regiment, Normandy-Niémen, recall the name of Sergey Agavelyan, who was the deputy commander of the squadron regiment for engineering and aviation service. Is Aghavelyan in your film?

Of course Major Agavelyan is in the film. There is even a picture of him and an actor playing him. In all my films I try to talk about Armenia as much as possible. In my job I try to be fair, honest, ethical, and if I can do something for Armenia, I do it! In my latest film, which will be broadcasted on ARTE in February 2022, about Putin’s diplomacy, I have imposed a whole chapter on Artsakh. My producers did not see the point, but I insisted. In a journalistic sense I was right, but my heart also forced it on me.

Do you have new projects regarding Armenia?

Of course I have a big file on the history of Artsakh, from yesterday to today (I have a hundred hours of personal archives). But the channels do not take films on Artsakh every day and there is a lot of competition from other journalists. For me it is harder, but I am glad that others are interested in Armenia and Artsakh. And I am fighting to get my next documentary on Artsakh produced.