Recipe Corner: Dolly Matoian’s Choreg from Guild Gatherings

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon ground mahlab (found in Middle Eastern markets)

1 cup chopped candied fruit, dusted with flour (optional)

Egg wash (2 eggs plus 2 teaspoons milk)

Sesame and black seeds, as desired

Preparation:

In a mixer with paddle attachment, mix 5 eggs and 1 1/4 cups sugar. Add the milk, butter, and shortening.

Proof the yeast: In 1 cup measuring cup with 1/2 cup warm water (110 to 115 degrees), add yeast and 1 teaspoon sugar, stir to combine. In 5 minutes, the mixture will double (if it doesn’t, replace with fresher yeast). Add some flour and the yeast mixture to the liquids in the bowl. On low speed add the rest of the flour along with the baking powder and mahlab, one cup at a time. When most of the flour has been added, replace the paddle with the dough hook. At this point add the candied fruit, if using.

Be careful not to add too much flour. The dough should be “tacky” but not stick to fingers when touched. This will result in a light and “cottony” choreg. The dough will come away from the sides of the bowl almost around the dough hook. Place dough into a large, oiled bowl then turn the dough over once to oil the top. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap or a tea towel and place in a warm, draft-free place.

Allow dough to double in size, approximately one hour. (If you wish to delay baking the choreg, you can put the bowl in the refrigerator before rising, even overnight. When ready to use, allow it to rise.)

For individual choregs take 2 to 2 1/2 oz. of dough, roll each into approximately 9” snake and twist into a very loose twist or knot. For braided loaves weigh 5 oz. balls. Roll each into a 12” strand, place 3 side by side, and braid (preferably from the center towards each end).

Place the individual choreg on parchment or Silpat-lined trays 2” apart, more for the loaves. Cover with a tea towel or plastic wrap to rise 1 1/2 to 2 hours, until they are soft to the touch and double in size. Before baking, gently egg wash all over, especially at the point where choreg touches the tray. Sprinkle with seeds of your choice. Egg wash a second time, especially on tops—this gives a shiny surface. Bake in a preheated 350°F oven 15-17 minutes for individual choregs, or in a 325°F oven for 25 minutes for loaves, until golden. At the midpoint of baking, reverse tray, and complete baking.

Note: Choregs may be frozen in plastic freezer bags; defrost in the refrigerator. They may be warmed in a microwave or wrapped in foil in the oven. They are also delicious sliced and toasted.

Yield: 6 loaves, or 4 loaves and 16 individual choregs, or 36 to 40 individual choregs

