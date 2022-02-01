  TOP STORIES WEEK   05
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
05

Week

Latest articles of the week
Economist and opposition politician Vahagn Khachatrian speaks at a seminar in Yerevan, April 30, 2013
Armenia & Karabakh

Minister Khachatryan Set to Become Armenia’s New President

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
2
0

By Naira Nalbandian

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — High-Tech Industry Minister Vahagn Khachatryan on January 31 effectively confirmed reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered him to become Armenia’s next president.

The largely ceremonial post became vacant after President Armen Sarkissian unexpectedly announced his resignation on January 22, citing a lack of constitutional powers. Sarkissian’s successor is to be elected for a seven-year term by the Armenian parliament controlled by Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party.

Pashinyan indicated on January 23 that he will replace Sarkissian by a figure loyal to him but did not name any candidates. Armenian media outlets reported over the weekend that the prime minister and his political team have decided to nominate Khachatryan.

Khachatryan did not deny the reports when he spoke with journalists. He said he meets the qualifications of the job spelled out by the Armenian constitution.

“In these circumstances I could presumably be on the list [of presidential candidates] given that I’m a member of the current government and the [ruling] political team,” he said.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Under the constitution, Sarkissian will be formally relieved of his duties unless he withdraws by Monday night his resignation letter submitted to the National Assembly. In that case, parliament speaker Alen Simonian will serve as interim president of the republic pending the election of a new head of state, which should happen by the beginning of March.

Khachatryan, 62, is an economist who had served as mayor of Yerevan from 1992-1996 during former President Levon Ter-Petrosian’s rule. He was a political ally of Ter-Petrosian until agreeing to join the government last August.

Ter-Petrosian has been highly critical of Pashinyan since Armenia’s defeat in the 2020 war with Azerbaijan, branding the premier as a “nation-destroying scourge.” The ex-president has also slammed several members of his entourage who took up senior state positions over the past year.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Post-Election Vardenis Political Divisions Continue
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.