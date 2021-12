Women’s Fund Armenia Offers Grants to Rural Youth

YEREVAN — This December, Women’s Fund Armenia (WFA) launched its teen girl campaign which provides grants to girls aged 14 to 21 in the regions of Armenia, with consideration to applicants in border communities where there are few options and limited opportunities, especially for girls.

WFA’s support of teens’ projects helps them build self-confidence and initiative. These grants also foster entrepreneurship as the teens become stewards of the money and take ownership of the success of the project.

Grants are given to project proposals in the areas of: STEM and IT related fields; art and creative initiatives; economic resilience; and sexual and reproductive health and rights. Each grant is for $2,000 with half provided at the start, and half provided mid-way after interim reports and updates are submitted. A final narrative and financial report is also required. The grant recipients also receive training and mentorship throughout their project and are welcome to join all future workshops and seminars.

Continually providing opportunities to teens through grants is the goal of the WFA teen campaign. A selection of past grant recipients can be viewed at https://womenfundarmenia.org/teenage-girls-projects and-initiatives/

Established in 2018, Women’s Fund Armenia is a grant-making organization that supports women and girls in Armenia through capacity building, providing financial support and development of feminist movement.

The Fund’s mission is to support building the women’s movement in Armenia by providing necessary resources and tools to women’s organizations, women’s initiatives, feminist activists, and researchers and scholars to design and implement projects that advance women’s rights and feminist efforts. (Watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsYAypo5aQU)