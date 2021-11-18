Recipe Corner: Maureen Abood’s Cranberry Sauce with Rose Water & Pistachios

“Cranberry sauce is such a natural with rose water, which brings out the cran-flavor and balances the sweet-tart beautifully. Be sure to use the rose water with restraint,” says Maureen Abood about this holiday recipe posted at her Middle Eastern website on November 14, 2017. See: https://www.maureenabood.com/cranberry-sauce-rose-water-pistachios/

Maureen is a second-generation Lebanese American, and an expert in Lebanese and Mediterranean cuisine. Pomegranates and pistachios. Floral waters and cinnamon. Bulgur wheat, lentils, and succulent lamb. These lush flavors of Maureen’s childhood, growing up as a Lebanese-American in Michigan, inspired her to launch her award-winning blog, Rose Water & Orange Blossoms, and write her acclaimed 2015 cookbook, Rose Water & Orange Blossoms: Fresh & Classic Recipes from My Lebanese Kitchen.

Her culinary guides and inspiration, from grandparents to parents, cousins, and aunts, come alive in her stories. “Lebanese cuisine isn’t widely available in the United States, so Abood’s book is a splendid primer for those who want to learn more. The ingredients alone are intoxicating,” says The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“My website began as a blog where I wrote stories that expressed my culinary journey. I’ve been humbled by the ongoing overwhelming reception my book has received, especially because that means so many of us share the same passion for these recipes, stories, family, and gathering around the table together,” she adds.

