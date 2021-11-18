Bill on Armenian Genocide Recognition Submitted to UK Parliament

LONDON (Public Radio of Armenia) — Member of Parliament Tim Loughton on November 9 submitted a bill to the UK House of Commons, requesting the government to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide to establish an annual commemoration to the victims of the genocide.

The UK can help right an “appalling historical injustice” by recognizing the Armenian Genocide, the MP said.

Loughton, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Armenia, noted that despite the fact that no fewer than 31 countries now officially recognize the Armenian genocide, the UK has still “failed to follow suit.”

“Refusing to recognize the Armenian Genocide risk conveying a dangerous message of impunity that a crime unpunished is a crime encouraged or downplayed,” he said.

Loughton insisted “glossing over the uncomfortable inconveniences of past history is not the basis for strong and constructive relationships.”

He told MPs: “We cannot legitimately call out and stand up to genocide still going on in the 21st century by sidelining and neglecting the genocides of the 20th century.