For Alecko Eskandarian Soccer Runs in the Blood

By Maria Cozette Akopian
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
MAHWAH, N.J. — Alecko Eskandarian grew up in New Jersey with a father who had an illustrious soccer career. Quite literally, Alecko followed in his father’s footsteps and in doing so, forged a path to success.
His father, Andranik Eskandarian, was a star member of the Iranian team winning the Asia Cup and reaching the Olympic Tournament in Montreal in 1976. Andranik also played in the World Cup of 1978 — Iran’s first appearance in the tournament.
When asked whether his father’s legacy was what fueled his drive to pursue soccer, the younger Eskandarian replied: “There are different personality traits that are indicators of success. While I greatly benefited from my dad coaching me, I always had that personality and commitment, which were the underlying factors that took me to the next level.” His older brother Ara was also a source of inspiration.
Soccer as a spectator sport is not as popular in the United States as in the rest of the world, but Alecko gravitated towards the sport as he surrounded himself with mentors and idols. He explains soccer as his outlet to expend the seemingly inexhaustible energy he had throughout adolescence.