Georgia, Azerbaijan Sign Military Cooperation Plan

TBILISI (Panorama.am) — Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Zakir Hasanov, signed a bilateral cooperation plan in Tbilisi on October 5, the local sources reported.

The document was signed as part of Hasanov’s official visit to Georgia, where he had meetings with the Georgian high-ranking political and military leadership, the report added.

At the meeting, the military officials discussed the military-political situation in the region and stressed the importance of mutual support for the territorial integrity of the two countries. It was noted that the development of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia will ensure regional stability and security.

The sides also appreciated the steady development of relations in the defense sphere between the two countries, according to reports.