  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
38

Week

Latest articles of the week
International

Jerusalem Armenian Patriarchate Synod Ratifies Land Lease, Palestinian Committee Raises Questions

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
334
0

JERUSALEM – The Synod of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has issued a statement on September 22 ratifying and confirming the decision to lease the lands owned by the patriarchate in Goveroun Bardez to a company which will build a hotel. For background, see Jerusalem Armenian Patriarchate Official Comments on New Land Lease – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator (mirrorspectator.com).

At the same date, the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine issued a letter expressing concerns about this lease.

Copies of both documents are appended.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Vandalism at St. Peter Armenian Church in Van Nuys
Next Sophene Books and the Dawn of a New Era for Classical and Medieval Armenian Literature
Discover more cities:
IsraelPalestine
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.