Jerusalem Armenian Patriarchate Synod Ratifies Land Lease, Palestinian Committee Raises Questions

JERUSALEM – The Synod of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem has issued a statement on September 22 ratifying and confirming the decision to lease the lands owned by the patriarchate in Goveroun Bardez to a company which will build a hotel. For background, see Jerusalem Armenian Patriarchate Official Comments on New Land Lease – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator (mirrorspectator.com).

At the same date, the Higher Presidential Committee of Church Affairs in Palestine issued a letter expressing concerns about this lease.

Copies of both documents are appended.