Tekeyan Cultural Association Central Board Delegation Visits Consulate General of Armenia in LA

GLENDALE, Calif. – On September 16, President of the Board of Directors of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) of the USA and Canada Edmond Azadian, board member Mihran Minassian, and TCA West Coast Executive Secretary Mayda Kuredjian visited the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles.

During the meeting with the Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, items relating to the activities carried out by the Tekeyan Cultural Association in the recent period and its ongoing and forthcoming programs were discussed.

Ambassador Baibourtian outlined the areas of mutual interest, in which close cooperation is anticipated between the Consulate General and the Tekeyan Cultural Association.