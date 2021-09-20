Documentary on Karabakh War Atrocities Raises Money to Finish Production for Release

LOS ANGELES — The producers of “Motherland,” a new documentary, feature-length film about the genocidal assault and the violent ethnic cleansing unleashed September 27, 2020 by Azerbaijan and Turkey against the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), have pulled back the cinematic curtain by welcoming public participation in post-production of this endeavor.

The release of a moving new preview trailer whose urgency is as palpable as the production’s just-launched Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, is inspiring people everywhere. As we speak, individuals are jumping in to help raise the remaining $50,000 needed to complete film’s post-production work—at the same time increasing worldwide awareness of families caught in the crosshairs of an unrelenting military onslaught.

“Motherland” is a 90-minute documentary film about Azerbaijan’s and Turkey’s coordinated, systematic and wholly unprovoked genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against the Armenians of Artsakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh. Since September 27, 2020, Turkey and Azerbaijan have engaged in a highly sophisticated and lethal campaign of hate, violence, and disinformation against the Armenians.

It is produced and directed by Los Angeles-based Armenian American journalist and activist, Vic Gerami. Gerami is founder and editor of the Blunt Post and host of the national radio show that focuses on politics titled, “The Blunt Post with Vic ” on KPFK 90.7 FM, part of Pacifica Network.

“We are racing against time to bring much-needed attention to this humanitarian catastrophe and the imminent threat it poses to millions of innocent people,” says Gerami.

“Armenian and Artsakh people have a combined population of about three million; but Azerbaijan and Turkey have ninety million,” he continues. “It’s a genuine David versus Goliath nightmare.”