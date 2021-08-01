Rohingya Human Rights Activist Kyaw Hla Aung Passes Away

YANGON, Myanmar – Rohingya human rights defender U Kyaw Hla Aung (Mohammed Kasim) passed away in Botahtaung, Yangon on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Born in 1940, he had been receiving medical treatments for his chronic health ailments in Yangon after leaving Sittwe, the refugee camp where he lived. For more on his work, his trips to Armenia and his Aurora Prize, see here.