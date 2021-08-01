  TOP STORIES WEEK   31
 

Kyaw Hla Aung speaking to media at Tsitsernakaberd (photo Aram Arkun)
Armenian GenocideInternational

Rohingya Human Rights Activist Kyaw Hla Aung Passes Away

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YANGON, Myanmar – Rohingya human rights defender U Kyaw Hla Aung (Mohammed Kasim) passed away in Botahtaung, Yangon on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Born in 1940, he had been receiving medical treatments for his chronic health ailments in Yangon after leaving Sittwe, the refugee camp where he lived. For more on his work, his trips to Armenia and his Aurora Prize, see here.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Myanmar
