Three Arrested in Attack on Armenian Priest in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Panorama.am) — Three young Jewish men were arrested in Jerusaelm following a mob attack on an Amrenian priest.

Fr. Arbak Sarukhanyan was attacked on his way to the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem.

“Fr. Arbak was injured. He was rushed to hospital and was discharged after receiving the necessary aid,” Fr. Koryoun (Hovnan) Baghdasaryan, Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, May 18.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem lodged a complaint with the police, after which three of the attackers were arrested, he said.

“We demand that the police conduct a fair investigation and bring all the perpetrators to account in accordance with the law in order to avoid such incidents in the future,” Fr. Koryoun said.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem severely condemns the assault by Jewish youth upon one of the Members of the Brotherhood, Father Arpag Apegha Saroukhanian, on the road leading to the Holy Sepulcher.