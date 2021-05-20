Since May 12, the Azerbaijani side has agreed to withdraw its forces to their original positions. However, it has not yet delivered on that agreement.

Ilham Aliyev has been using President Teddy Roosevelt’s fabled adage of speaking softly and carrying a big stick. Indeed, its foreign minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, has been blaming Armenia for internationalizing a local issue and has added that Baku has been trying to calm the situation while at the same time, Azerbaijan has begun war games on Armenia’s borders with the participation of 15,000 soldiers and with heavy weaponry.

These are the fifth war games since January of the current year. Is there any question as to which party may be Azerbaijan’s target for intimidation?

It is surprising that while most major world powers have condemned or expressed their concern about the Azerbaijan provocative actions, Russia has remained silent.

Adding insult to injury, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been parroting Bayramov that Yerevan is kicking up too much of a fuss about a border issue which we are trying to resolve with our regional partners.

France has been the most straight forward country in condemning Azerbaijan and has asked Baku to withdraw its forces. President Emmanuel Macron himself called Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to express his solidarity with Armenia. Furthermore, he offered to raise the issue at the United Nations Security Council and proposed military assistance to Armenia, under UN mandate.

Similarly Canada has condemned the Azerbaijani incursion.

The US State Department Spokesperson Jalina Porter has published the following statement on the department’s website: “Military movements in disputed territories are irresponsible and they are also unnecessarily provocative. And of course, we’ve seen the reports of some withdrawal and would welcome that, if confirmed, but we expect that Azerbaijan pulls back all its forces immediately and cease further provocation.”

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security advisor, talking to Pashinyan on the phone, has expressed his concern.

President Aliyev claims that he has solved the Karabakh issue by force and that there is no longer a problem of status. By threatening Armenia’s own territory, he is further ensuring that Armenians should worry about their own existence before being concerned about Karabakh.

He is also testing Russia’s resolve to meet its obligations to its strategic ally. In the meantime, he is testing the effectiveness of the Russia-centered Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is supposed to be Armenia’s defense umbrella. That treaty was already turned into a mockery when Azerbaijan, a non-member, defeated Armenia, a member of that defense treaty, and several of its members ironically rushed to congratulate Azerbaijan on its victory against Armenia.

Russia is rightfully worried about the internationalization of the current conflict. We have to remember General Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s defense minister, boasting about the Russia-Turkey joint operation in the Caucasus. He said that Russia and Turkey had been able to successfully create a political and military plan in the region, similar to the one in Syria. The fait accompli achieved in the region is in the interest of both parties. Armenia’s interest, even as far as its existence, is the least of their worries. Any intervention or projection of the major power in the Caucasus is a potential threat to that successful plan. That is why Russia has been dragging its feet in bringing the Karabakh issue to the forum of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) whose two other co-chairs, the US and France, are against the current status.

President Vladimir Putin has been stating emphatically that the Karabakh status issue has to be determined at an indefinite point in the future. However, both France and the US consider the status issue a residual agenda to be resolved after the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The situation does not bode well for Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is beholden to the Kremlin; he is allowed only to take baby steps, always looking for a nod of approval from Putin.

The Armenian army has encircled the intruding Azerbaijani contingent. Anyone’s impulsive reaction would be to use force to expel the intruders. But Armenia is deliberately engaged in unending negotiations, waiting for a favorable outcome.

Many citizens and analysts have been questioning what the purpose of the 102nd Russian base in Gyumri is if it will not defend Armenian territory against aggressors. It has dawned on them that the base is there not to defend Armenia but rather to serve Russia’s broader interest in watching Georgia and projecting power into Syria.

Thus far, Pashinyan was allowed only to apply to the CSTO on the basis of the treaty’s Article 2, Section 2, which calls only for consultations between members and not necessarily action.

Article 4 would have triggered military assistance, which, in this case, would be futile any way, after observing the conduct of its members.

The Kremlin did not shy away from embarrassing Pashinyan publicly. The latter had applied for military aid from Russia during a phone call with President Putin at the start of the Azerbaijani incursion, yet Putin’s spokesman, Dimitri Peskow, publicly countered that Pashinyan had not asked for military assistance – but Russia did not intend to provide it anyway.

Obediently following Mr. Putin’s expectation, Pashinyan has even postponed his appeal to the UN, to keep the major powers away from the region.

Should Armenia dare to appeal to France or to the UN for aid, Russia has the chokehold around its neck and it is in position to complicate the situation even further.

Nor is Armenia’s defeated army ready to expel the intruders by forces. Armenia’s Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has been grudgingly using words indicating that negotiations have been yielding cumulative results and the issue will be resolved peacefully.

Pashinyan, in all his speeches, seems to be the exasperated and embattled leader who is trying to put on a brave face before the Azerbaijani aggression, against irredentist movements in Syunik and the opposition parties who are planning to extract maximum punishment in the forthcoming elections.

Pashinyan and his inexperienced team could hardly manage the government affairs in peacetime.

It is more questionable how they can fare in such perilous times.