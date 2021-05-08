NEW YORK – The 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, was commemorated in a limited setting in Times Square, New York City, on Sunday, April 26, 2021. Closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the private commemoration ceremony was attended by executive committee members. Brief remarks by Mark Geragos, Esq. were delivered and statements of affirmation by bipartisan Members of Congress and Senate were read out loud. Committee members laid carnations at the Tdzidernagapert replica monument to pay homage to the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide, who were massacred between 1915-1923. The annual Armenian Genocide Times Square Commemoration will return in full force April 2022.
Knights and Daughters of Vartan Commemorate Armenian Genocide at Times Square NYC
