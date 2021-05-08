Japanese Media Coverage of the Armenian Genocide, 1894-1920s

Articles about the Armenian Genocide also appeared in some journals and publications, among which I want to introduce “The Wretched Armenians” written by Christian philosopher Minami Hajime (1865-1940) and published in Gaikō jihō (Revue diplomatique) journal in July 1925. Below are translated paragraphs from that article (this and other translations are by the present author).

“Armenians, whose motherland is in the northwestern part of Asia, are now scattered all over the world, and their fate is extremely miserable. It could be said that for a human being nothing can be more sorrowful than losing one’s motherland, and Armenians, just like Jewish people, do exist as a race, but they might lose their homeland. It is a humanitarian issue. However, the misfortunes of Armenians have not started today, they are rather old. ……More than once Armenians have been mistreated and killed by Turkey and Russia, leading to humanitarian issues. ……Turkish diplomats say: ‘In order to solve the Armenian question, we have to exterminate Armenians from this world.’……

Already before the war [World War I], thousands of Armenians migrated to foreign countries. As they were being killed by Muslims, they had to flee to America or the Balkan countries (1895-96). However, during the First World War, even more miserable fate was waiting for them. Half of them, that is one million Turkish Armenians, were massacred under the evil plan of Young Turks. As they would say: ‘We are cleansing Turkish Armenia of its native inhabitants’. That means that their evil scenario – ‘Armenia without Armenians’ – has become reality.”

An Armenian Woman’s Story in Shimoda Barakan’s Shumi hōrō (1926)

The topic of the Armenian Genocide also appeared in Shimoda Barakan’s semi-fictional book called Shumi Hōrō, published in 1926. Shimoda Barakan was the penname of journalist Shimoda Masami (1890-1959), editor-in-chief of Mainichi newspaper. In the book, there is a chapter titled “The Armenian Woman Cursing God,” which tells a story of a female survivor of genocide. While it is difficult to say whether the story is real or fiction, it is extremely detailed and is most probably based on a true story.

They meet the Armenian woman in a tavern in Unter den Linden, Berlin, and hear her terrifying story of persecution and survival. The woman tells them that she was born in Van, as an only child of a wealthy Armenian family and lived there until she was sixteen. However, in 1915 their life changes completely. At first Turkish soldiers incarcerate Armenians, then in a few days they announce that men would be deported. “But they lied about the deportations,” tells the woman. “We later learned that Turkish soldiers, as vicious dogs chasing away sheep, took our men to the banks of the Murat River, and killed these people, who had nowhere to escape, with guns and swords.” Women and children were later expelled to Syrian deserts, and many of them died on the way there. The Armenian woman herself was sold in a slave market, but managed to escape and survive later.

The news of the Armenian massacres was covered in many countries of the world, and Japan was not an exception. In Japan, this topic appeared not only in newspapers, but also in various journals and even in semi-fictionalized books. While it is true that, as opposed to American, British, French, or Russian publications, the coverage was brief and rarely included photographs or illustrations, it is important to note that both Hamidian massacres and the Armenian Genocide were covered in Japan, and were done so without any attempts to undermine the events.