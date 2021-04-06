Amb. Nersesyan Calls for Azerbaijan to Return Armenian Captives, End Destruction of Monuments, and Negotiate Artsakh Status

He noted that while there is some information that Azerbaijan is investigating them, in reality some of the perpetrators have already been awarded by the high-level leadership, which is a clear sigh of encouragement. Maybe this is the reason why the servicemen depicted in the videos are in uniform and do not even feel the need to hide their faces. Instead, they proudly are posting on the Internet. Nersesyan said, “What can one call this if not encouragement by the Azerbaijani government. This is the environment in which we are living.”

A third indication of Azerbaijani attitude is the destruction and desecration by the Azerbaijani military of Armenian cultural and religious monuments. Nersesyan gave the examples of the bombardment of the Sourp Ghazanchetsots or Holy Savior Cathedral in Shushi during the recent war, and its later desecration, as well as the destruction of the St. John the Baptist Church, commonly known as Kanach Zham [Green Chapel] in the same city. The BBC reported on the flattening of the site where the Zoravor Sourp Astvatsatsin Church existed in Mekhakavan (Jebrayil), while Internet images emerged of Azerbaijani soldiers vandalizing the St. Yeghishe Church in Mataghis.

Nersesyan said, “All this is nothing but orchestrated by the Azerbaijani government. When it talks about ensuring the rights of the Armenian people in Karabakh, it should be clear that this is how Azerbaijan will behave against the people of Nagorno Karabakh. This is the reason why their fight for freedom and self-determination started in the first place. Nothing has changed over the years in the attitude of Azerbaijan and Turkey toward the Armenian people and their religious and cultural heritage. We see these obvious demonstrations of hatred and the desire to eliminate all traces of Armenian presence.”

He gave as supporting evidence the complete destruction of Armenian khachkars (cross stones) or other Christian monuments in Nakhichevan during peacetime and far from the conflict zone and a reemphasized attempt to try to misrepresent Armenian churches. Nersesyan said, “People who are aware of the history of the South Caucasus would simply laugh when Azerbaijanis attempt to present these churches as anything but Armenian. These churches have a clear Armenian identity supported by inscriptions and features, and are documented in world historiography as such.”

He said that these Azerbaijani actions deserve full condemnation by the international community and immediate action to stop any further attempt at destruction, desecration or distortion of the Armenian heritage in the in the territories that fell under the Azerbaijani military control after the recent aggression. While there have been some statements to this effect by international organizations and structures, he said that so far, there has been no serious attempt by the Azerbaijani government to stop this behavior.

Perhaps the most serious indication that Azerbaijan is not serious about peace, Nersesyan said, is that it is trying to present the conflict as resolved. Nersesyan said, “The core issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remain unresolved. Amongst them is the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination which entails the issue of the status and territories of Nagorno-Karabakh which are currently under the Azerbaijani occupation. The conflict can be resolved with a lasting, stable peace only after determination of these issues.”