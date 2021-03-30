FM Wants ‘Radical’ Change in Turkish Policy on Armenia

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Turkey must end its “hostile” policies towards Armenia if it wants to contribute to peace and stability in the region, Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan said on Monday, March 29.

“In order to have real peace in our region, we expect that Turkey will seriously and radically change its aggressive policy and end its hostile actions against Armenia,” he said.

Speaking in the Armenian parliament, Ayvazyan noted that Ankara has never reciprocated Armenian attempts to improve bilateral relations.

The remarks contrasted with recent days’ statements on Turkish-Armenian relations made by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the secretary of his Security Council, Armen Grigoryan.

In an interview with Armenian Public Television, Grigoryan pointedly declined to clarify whether he believes that Turkey remains an enemy of Armenia after the autumn war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“If we are opting for the unblocking of the region there have to be some corrections in our approaches, and we are working in that direction,” he said in that regard.