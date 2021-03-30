Is Armenia at the Verge of a Diplomatic Blunder Which Might Derail Recognition of Genocide by Biden Administration?

We have been there before and we are almost there again. Twice during recent history, when US administrations were coming close to recognizing the Armenian Genocide, Turkey thwarted it through diplomatic maneuvering.

It first happened during the “soccer diplomacy” between President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia and President Abdullah Gul of Turkey. The second time was during the signing of the protocols in Zurich between Armenia and Turkey in the presence of US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Both times, it was stated by Turkey that the parties were negotiating and third-party involvement could endanger the process.

Today we are facing the same scenario and we are afraid the Armenian government is on the verge of falling for it a third time and playing into the hands of Turkey.

We learn from political analyst Ian Bremmer’s statements on GZero Media and Twitter that White House sources have told him that this April, the Biden Administration will recognize the Armenian Genocide as conducted by the Ottoman Empire during World War I, becoming the first US president to publicly do so.

Indeed, this well-respected analyst of the Eurasia Consulting Group announced on March 22, 2021 on the GZero site: “But the big news is that Erdogan is about to face another diplomatic challenge, which is from the United States, as I’ve heard from the White House, that President Biden is going to recognize the 1915 killing of Armenians under the Ottomans’ rule as a genocide.”