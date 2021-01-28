  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Arman Tatoyan at the Nrnadzor border
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Ombudsman Publishes more Evidence of Online Armenophobia in Azerbaijan

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net ) — The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has published additional evidence of deep-rooted hatred and enmity toward Armenians in Azerbaijan.

Below are translations of some posts from real Azerbaijani social media users:

1) “Armenian women and Armenian children should be killed” – a member of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan.

2) I do not feel sorry for the Armenian child. The best Armenian is a dead Armenian.

3) The surviving Armenians must be killed, and tortured before killing.

4) I want Armenians who have been stripped naked and raped.

5) Rogue Armenians must be killed and eliminated from this planet and all those who are on their side must be killed in the same way.

6) There should be no place for Armenians in this world. I hate them. All ruthless Armenians must be killed.

7) I just fell in love with the words of Ilham Aliyev that we are driving them away like dogs.

8 ) Not a single Armenian should remain alive in Karabakh.

9) A conversation between an Azerbaijani parent and their child:

  1. – Who is our enemy?
  2. – Armenia.
  3. – How do we feel about them?
  4. – Hate.
  5. – Raise your hands and repeat, we will drive you away from Karabakh like dogs.
  6. – We will drive you away from Karabakh like dogs.

10) Mocking announcements with polls depicting a picture of a beheaded Armenian soldier on the Turkish-Azerbaijani special channel on Telegram, describing how users feel when they see a beheaded Armenian.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

11) Other manifestations of hostility.

“The main issue here is that people use the same wording as the Azerbaijani authorities and cultural figures,” Tatoyan said Sunday, January 25.

