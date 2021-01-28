Ombudsman Publishes more Evidence of Online Armenophobia in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net ) — The Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has published additional evidence of deep-rooted hatred and enmity toward Armenians in Azerbaijan.

Below are translations of some posts from real Azerbaijani social media users:

1) “Armenian women and Armenian children should be killed” – a member of the Bar Association of Azerbaijan.

2) I do not feel sorry for the Armenian child. The best Armenian is a dead Armenian.

3) The surviving Armenians must be killed, and tortured before killing.

4) I want Armenians who have been stripped naked and raped.