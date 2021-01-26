Armenian Trucks Reportedly Attacked in Georgian Area Populated by Azerbaijanis

TBILISI (azatutyun.am) – Armenian heavy trucks were pelted with stones and damaged early on January 25 as they drove through a region in Georgia mostly populated by ethnic Azerbaijanis, according to the Armenian Embassy in Tbilisi.

A statement released by the embassy said the incident took place near the village of Qvemo Ponichala just outside Tbilisi. It said unknown persons threw stones at the trucks and smashed some of their windshields before fleeing the scene.

“The trucks were then escorted by [Georgian] road police to the Georgian-Armenian border and crossed it,” read the statement.

The embassy added that Georgian law-enforcement authorities have launched a criminal investigation and that it is “actively working” with them to ensure that the attackers are brought to justice and to “prevent a repeat of such incidents.”

The Georgian Interior Ministry issued no statements on the reported attack.

The Yerevan.today news service reported that more than 30 Armenian trucks were damaged in the incident. “Cargo shipments through Georgia are becoming very dangerous,” it quoted one of their drivers as saying.