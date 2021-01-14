Koutoujian Completes Term Leading Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association

MEDFORD, Mass. — Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian has officially completed his tenure as President of the Massachusetts Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) after leading the organization for the past three years.

Elected in October 2017, Koutoujian’s tenure was originally slated to conclude at the end of 2019. MSA Presidents traditionally do not serve longer than a single two-year term, but Koutoujian was asked to serve an additional year by his colleagues in order to synchronize the MSA presidential term with the legislature’s session.

“I want to thank my colleagues for the faith they placed in me as President. I especially thank outgoing Vice President Sheriff Chris Donelan for his thoughtful partnership over the past three years,” said Koutoujian. “During our tenure we worked closely with the legislature and the Baker Administration on some of the most important legislation impacting the criminal justice system in decades. Sheriffs do this job because we want to help those we serve; I am proud to have helped advance that goal over the last three years.”

Koutoujian has been succeeded by Suffolk County Sheriff Steven W. Tompkins as President. Sheriff Donelan has been succeeded by Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi as Vice President.

“As Sheriffs Tompkins and Cocchi begin their tenure, I look forward to working with them to build upon the foundation of collaboration and professionalism that have been the hallmark of MSA’s approach to enhancing public safety and improving outcomes for those in our custody, their families and our communities,” said Koutoujian.

“Over his tenure as MSA President, Sheriff Koutoujian helped us to shepherd through a number of changes that impacted not only our collective organization as a whole, but our individual county operations as well,” said Tompkins. “We are all thankful for his service to the MSA and appreciative of his great efforts to advance our mission. And, as I take the baton, I look forward to expanding upon those efforts alongside Sheriff Cocchi and MSA Executive Director Carrie Hill as we continue to elevate the work of the MSA.”